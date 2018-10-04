0 SeaWorld's Infinity Falls opens Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld is opening its newest water ride Thursday.

Infinity Falls is just one part of the park's push to feature more rides and attractions--and fewer animals.

It may be just the start of several new attractions expected to come to the park in the next couple of years.

Infinity Falls will claim the world's tallest drop on a river raft ride.

The new five-minute, 40-foot drop ride is a sign the park is moving away from animals and to rides.

“Six Flags likes to add at least one new ride to every park every year. And we are seeing SeaWorld shift that kind of mentality that they want to add something new to every park,” said theme park financial analyst Rick Munarriz.

Munarriz said the move is one way park leaders are moving forward after the "Black Fish" documentary and into a new chapter.

“It has the right ingredients, right stop, the turnaround kind of story that people like,” said Munarriz. “And obviously the stock more than doubled this year that's rewarding them. But clearly there's more flexibility and more optionality.”

And with Infinity Falls opening, the park is also getting ready to cater to all audiences.

With a new ride in the talks and Sesame Street land in 2022, many believe SeaWorld is making significant changes.

“Something that SeaWorld is doing is that they're taking the same ride in Virginia or in Texas or California, moving it to Orlando,” said Munarriz.

SeaWorld officials said the preliminary numbers of its third quarter report showed attendance is up 10 perfect or about 700,000 guests.

