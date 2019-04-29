Second Harvest Food Bank to host Chef's Night event in May

ORLANDO, Fla. - Local chefs are coming together on May 23 at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to provide an evening of delectable dishes all in the name of a good cause.
The second Chef’s Night of 2019 will feature the culinary creations of:
- Chef Jason Wolfe of Cuisiniers Catered Cuisine & Events
- Chef Scott Pizzo, chef de cuisine of Highball & Harvest at the Ritz-Carlton
- Executive sous chef Anukul Hampton of the Hilton Bonnet Creek
- Chef Alberto Navarrete Arias of La Luce
- Chef Rabii Saber, executive pastry chef of the Four Seasons
Wine for the evening will be provided by local Quantum Leap Winery.
"The nonprofit’s Chef’s Night series is designed to celebrate delicious food and the community’s passion for serving others. All proceeds benefit Second Harvest’s Culinary Training Program, which provides students in the area with the skills and inspiration they need to obtain an entry-level position in the food service industry," a news release said.
MENU:
First Course
- Avocado toast, charred corn with jalapeño, mandarins, sliced radish and pumpkin seeds
Brisket-stuffed piquillo peppers, marcona almonds and tomato sofrito
Pickled eggplant with cherries, Cipollini onions and spiced labneh
Second Course
- Heirloom tomato salad with house-made cornbread croutons, green goddess dressing, locally-made burrata and pickled onions
Third Course
- Sangiovese-braised short rib with English pea and celery root puree, baby carrots and horseradish gremolata
Dessert
- Blueberries delight featuring Florida blueberries and a lemon cremeux center with a pistachio white chocolate crunch
The event is May 23 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida at 411 Mercy Drive in Orlando. Tickets are $125 per person.
REGISTER: Purchase tickets at www.FeedHopeNow.org/ChefNight or call 407-514-1048 for more information. Seating is limited.
