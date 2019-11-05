US marshals bust Thornton Park rape suspect in West Palm Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of a violent attack in downtown Orlando was captured Tuesday by federal law enforcement officers, according to Orlando police.
Officers said James Calixte was captured by U.S. marshals Tuesday after an extensive manhunt.
Related Headlines
Watch: Police identify two suspects involved in Lake Eola Heights, Thornton Park attacks, chief says
Calixte is charged with a sexual assault on Oct. 26 on East Jefferson Street, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Husband of Ohio woman killed by dogs: 'I never wanted Great Danes, but she wanted to rescue them'
- LeBaron slayings: Several family members, including 4 children, killed in Mexico, relatives say
- 3 killed in string of deadly shootings in Palm Bay
- Decorating for Christmas already? Science says you're a happy person
Investigators said Calixte had been put on probation just a day earlier for another crime.
His latest arrest came one day after the arrest of another man accused of another unrelated attack in the area on Oct. 9.
Read more: Man who attacked woman in Lake Eola Heights arrested, Orlando police say
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}