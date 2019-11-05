  • US marshals bust Thornton Park rape suspect in West Palm Beach

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of a violent attack in downtown Orlando was captured Tuesday by federal law enforcement officers, according to Orlando police.

    Officers said James Calixte was captured by U.S. marshals Tuesday after an extensive manhunt.

    Calixte is charged with a sexual assault on Oct. 26 on East Jefferson Street, police said.

    Investigators said Calixte had been put on probation just a day earlier for another crime.

    His latest arrest came one day after the arrest of another man accused of another unrelated attack in the area on Oct. 9.

