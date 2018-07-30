SANFORD, Fla. - Someone shot into a Sanford home early Monday, police said.
Neighbors called Channel 9 to report hearing gunfire at about midnight on Editha Circle near French Avenue and West 20th Street.
Police taped off a home in the Sanford neighborhood. They said no one was injured.
Neither the names of the residents nor information on the gunman have been released.
Police said the shooting is the second one in the neighborhood in less than a week.
Steve Barrett is at the scene gathering information and will have a live report on Channel 9 Eyewitness News This Morning.
