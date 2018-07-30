  • Second shooting hits Sanford neighborhood in less than 1 week, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    SANFORD, Fla. - Someone shot into a Sanford home early Monday, police said.

     

    Neighbors called Channel 9 to report hearing gunfire at about midnight on Editha Circle near French Avenue and West 20th Street.

     

    Police taped off a home in the Sanford neighborhood. They said no one was injured.

     

    Neither the names of the residents nor information on the gunman have been released.

     

    Police said the shooting is the second one in the neighborhood in less than a week. 

     

