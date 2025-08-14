Section of Cross Seminole Trail reopens after restoration

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A section of the Cross Seminole Trail over State Road 434 in Winter Springs has reopened this afternoon after restoration work.

The popular trail in Seminole County is once again accessible to residents, although crews still need to install electric signs.

The county’s parks department confirmed that the bridge will remain accessible to residents.

