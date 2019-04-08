0 Section of Cady Way Trail in Winter Park closed after decomposing body found, deputies say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A popular trail has been shut down Sunday after someone found a body nearby.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating after the body was found in a wooded area of Cady Way Trail in Winter Park.

Detectives said the body was found near the trail between Forsyth Road and North Palmetto Avenue.

Investigators said the body was so decomposed, deputies don't have a single piece of identifying information to give yet.

Deputies and detectives were walking up and down a ditch on the north side of the trail for several hours Sunday.

From Metric Drive, detectives were canvassing the wooded area on the south side of the path.

Investigators have been in the area since 2:45 p.m., when someone called about finding the body.

People using the popular trail said even with little information about what happened to the person, finding any body near the trail worries them.

Residents who were using the trail for either biking or walking had to turn around when they got to the crime scene tape.

It’s unclear how long the trail will be blocked, but death investigations like this can typically take several hours.

RIGHT NOW: The car driving up the grass is the medical examiner’s car. This means detectives have likely wrapped up at least that part of their investigation on scene. pic.twitter.com/3XRworNm5G — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 7, 2019

The trail has been blocked off between Forsyth and Metric Drive (near Palmetto Avenue) since around 3:00. I’ll have the latest info live from the scene on @WFTV at 6. pic.twitter.com/2U3eo8V4dZ — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 7, 2019

