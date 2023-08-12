SEE: Crews in Winter Springs continue to clean up hurricane debris

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s almost been a year since Hurricane Ian landed in Florida, yet some cities are still cleaning up debris.

On Tuesday, contractors were back in Winter Springs to clean up hurricane debris from creeks and streams.

Crews worked on Gee Creek, removing downed trees and reinforcing eroded banks.

According to the city, this project deals with the areas that city crews couldn’t get to or remove with their equipment, mostly large debris.

A grant allowed the City of Winter Springs to hire a contractor that handles that type of work.

City officials said the plan is to finish the debris removal by the end of this year.

