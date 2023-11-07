See how downtown Orlando’s visitor recovery compares to other markets

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Foot traffic in downtown Orlando is not what it once was, as a recent study shows the downtown district this year saw just 79% of the visitors it did during the same period in 2019.

An October report from the University of Toronto evaluated traffic in the downtowns of dozens of cities, between March and mid-June of both years, using mobile phone data to determine unique visitors to the area for percentage of traffic recovered.

Orlando recorded 79% of its 2019 traffic, ranking it No. 29 among the 66 cities surveyed.

