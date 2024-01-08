See what’s next for former Winter Garden Pizza space on Plant Street

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Roughly six months after the abrupt closure of Winter Garden Pizza Co. — a longtime favorite in the west side suburb’s popular historic downtown — the next life of the former restaurant’s space is coming into view.

The eatery had occupied a combined space bridging two separate buildings, at 42 and 36 W. Plant St., one of which sold just before the end of 2023 — and its new owner already has a new tenant signed up.

Orange County records show the 2,530-square-foot building at 36 W. Plant St. was sold by a trust for Robert and Ann Ellis to Cappleman Inc. on Dec. 22 for $2 million. The transaction also included an adjoining 2,200-square-foot parcel at 33 W. Joiner St. that is used for a small parking lot.

