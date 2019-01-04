Semi crash causes traffic delays on south side

ORLANDO, Fl. - Officials are investigating following a crash on Orlando's south side Friday.
It happened when a semi carrying vehicles flipped over in the area of Jetport Drive and Boggy Creek Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
It is not yet clear if any injuries occurred in the crash.
Orange County Fire Rescue units were also on the scene assisting.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}