Seminal County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about law enforcement impersonation scams

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents about scammers impersonating law enforcement through calls and texts.

Fraudsters are targeting relatives of individuals who are on probation or in jail, as well as claiming that recipients have missed jury duty or have an arrest warrant.

In all cases, the scammers ask for money to resolve the situation, suggesting that a payment can prevent charges or fines.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that genuine law enforcement will never contact individuals asking for payment over the phone or via text.

