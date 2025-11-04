Seminole County Animal Services to host half-price rabies vaccination and microchipping event

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is hosting a special event on Saturday, Nov. 8, offering half-price rabies vaccinations and $5 microchipping for pets.

The event will take place at the Seminole County Animal Services shelter located at 232 Eslinger Way, Sanford, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is exclusively for Seminole County residents, and pre-registration along with proof of residency and photo ID is required.

Pets must be at least four months old and in good health to participate in the event.

Additionally, all dogs must be on leashes, and cats must be in carriers to ensure safety and order during the event.

The microchips provided include a pre-paid one-year registration, offering pet owners peace of mind in case their pet goes missing.

Interested residents can register their pets by visiting the provided registration link.

