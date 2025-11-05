Seminole County Animal Services to host low-cost pet vaccination event

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services will offer half-price rabies vaccines and microchipping for pets this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pet owners in Seminole County can take advantage of this event to vaccinate their dogs and cats for just $5 each.

Microchip placement will also be available at the same discounted price.

The event is exclusively for residents of Seminole County.

