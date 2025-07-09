Seminole County Animal Services hosts Kitten Shower on July 10 with $5 Adoptions

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is holding a Kitten Shower on Thursday, July 10, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., where kittens will be available for adoption for only $5.

The event’s goal is to find loving homes for the large number of kittens during peak kitten season. Attendees can meet and adopt a new furry friend at a lower fee, helping families to bring home a pet more easily.

Attendees are encouraged to bring donations to support the care of the animals in addition to adopting a kitten.

Essential supplies like dry kitten food, non-clumping cat litter, and canned pâté kitten food are especially important for supporting the kittens’ well-being as they wait for adoption.

The Kitten Shower will be held at Seminole County Animal Services, situated at 232 Eslinger Way, Sanford.

