Seminole County Animal Services offering rabies, microchipping special

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is hosting a half-price clinic on Saturday.

The shelter is offering $5 rabies vaccines and pet microchipping.

The event is only open to Seminole County residents. Preregistration, proof of residency and photo ID is required.

The event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Seminole County Animal Services, located at 232 Eslinger Way in Sanford.

