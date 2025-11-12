Seminole County Animal Services offers free pet adoptions for veterans

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions to veterans through the Pets for Patriots program, providing a special opportunity for local heroes to find a furry companion.

The Pets for Patriots program facilitates sponsored adoptions, connecting veterans with pets while offering additional benefits, including discounted pet care, a ‘Welcome Home Gift Card,’ and exclusive discounts on pet products.

Veterans who participate in the program receive pre-adoption counseling and post-adoption follow-up to ensure a smooth transition for both the pet and the new owner.

Interested veterans can learn more about the program by clicking here or by contacting the team directly at Seminole County Animal Services.

