Seminole County commissioner arrested on domestic violence charge

    By: Jason Kelly

    SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole County Commissioner John Horan was booked into the Seminole County Jail Wednesday on a domestic violence battery charge, jail records said.

    Horan, 65, was arrested after getting into an argument with his son, the Winter Springs Police Department said.

    The two were discussing living arrangements before the argument turned physical, police said.

    Horan's son told investigators that his father punched him, a police report said.

    Horan's wife, who witnessed the incident, said her husband slapped their son, but not very hard, records said.

    No other details were given.

