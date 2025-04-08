Seminole County commissioners vote to remove fluoride from drinking water

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1 to remove fluoride from the drinking water.

People from both sides of the argument spoke at Tuesday’s board meeting, with some dental professionals arguing in favor of keeping fluoride in the water.

One such advocate said, “Children under the age of 8 years old are developing their permanent teeth. When they drink fluoridated water, it gets into those developing permanent teeth and it makes them form stronger.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it is convening a task force to study and make recommendations on fluoride.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group