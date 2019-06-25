Seminole County considering plans for $5.5M connector road

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County commissioners are scheduled to vote on Tuesday on whether to approve spending $5.5 million to build a new connector road near the county courthouse.
The proposed road, which is only 700 feet long, would stretch from U.S. Highway 17-92 to Eslinger Way.
The connector road is proposed to help deal with traffic congestion in the area, and help make way for parts of the county’s master plan that calls for moving all county offices to a nearby property.
As of now, there are three ways to access Eslinger Way. The connector road would be the fourth.
Residents Channel 9 spoke to about the issue were split on the plans.
“It's not worth it. There are already three ways to come in this street," Seminole County resident Nathaniel Pitcher said.
“I think it is good because the population is growing and jams and everything are increasing,” Seminole County resident Mohammed Chowthury said.
Commissioner Jay Zembower is one of a couple of county leaders who had second thoughts about the plan, which also includes funding for a stormwater pond.
The commission is set to vote on the plan Tuesday.
