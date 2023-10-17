Seminole County to debut 2 new emergency rescue vehicles

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Seminole County plan to roll out two big new resources for responding to emergencies.

The county will unveil two new high-water rescue vehicles during a news conference on Tuesday.

The emergency vehicles can be used to rescue people stuck in floodwaters from hurricanes and other major storms.

The county approved the more-than $500,000 purchase, in April.

The vehicles are replacing the ones that the county used during Hurricane Ian.

Officials said the previous vehicles were more than 50 years old.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the unveiling and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

