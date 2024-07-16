SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies say they’ve arrested a man responsible for a series of armed robberies in recent months at the same drive-thru ATM.

The most recent robbery happened Saturday at the Wells Fargo bank at 5600 Red Bug Lake Road in Winter Springs.

As deputies were responding, the victim told dispatchers that the suspect had taken cash and a debit card.

Responding deputies spoke to two victims who said they believed the suspect was also armed with a gun.

Investigators say they identified a black 2012 Lincoln that was being driven directly behind the victim’s car by an unidentified woman as another unidentified suspect wearing a face mask was standing in front of the drive-thru ATM.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was the fourth such robbery at the same Wells Fargo drive-thru in the last 60 days. Due to the suspect’s clothing description and method of operation in each robbery, investigators determined the same person was likely responsible for all of them.

Seminole County deputies arrest suspect in multiple robberies at same drive-thru ATM Alexander Tagatac, 38, accused of committing four robberies at the same Winter Springs Wells Fargo drive-thru ATM.

Deputies say they found the suspect vehicle parked in front of a home on Casa Park Court shortly after the robbery occurred, then pulled over a white Hyundai Elantra as it tried to leave the same area.

In the Elantra, deputies say they found a woman and a man, later identified as 38-year-old Alexander Tagatac, who was the registered owner of the black Lincoln.

In an interview, deputies say Tagatac admitted to committing all four robberies and said he used a black BB gun in the first two.

Deputies say Tagatac even identified himself in four separate photos from each robbery.

Tagatac was booked into the Seminole County jail on a long list of charges, including three counts of robbery with a firearm, one count of robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon, grand theft, and burglary with assault or battery. He remains there with no bond.

