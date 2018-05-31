  • Seminole County deputies investigate shooting at gas station on SR 434

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a Chevron gas station. 

    A heavy law enforcement presence was seen Thursday afternoon at the gas station on State Road 434 near Montgomery Road. 

    No other details were released. 

    Stay with wftv.com and watch reporter Jeff Levkulich’s report on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Seminole County deputies investigate shooting at gas station on SR 434

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reports of escaped inmate from Lake Correctional Institution

  • Headline Goes Here

    Update: Missing Osceola County teen found in Orlando, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tips: Strengthening your home for hurricane season

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thursday thunderstorms: Tracking the next round of wet weather