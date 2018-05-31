Seminole County deputies investigate shooting at gas station on SR 434

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a Chevron gas station.
A heavy law enforcement presence was seen Thursday afternoon at the gas station on State Road 434 near Montgomery Road.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com and watch reporter Jeff Levkulich’s report on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
#Breaking:Seminole County Sheriff investigating a shooting on SR 434 near Chevron Station.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/MMe4WxqnPC— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) May 31, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}