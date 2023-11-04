Local

Seminole County deputies search for missing endangered teen

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Seminole County deputies search for missing endangered teen Matthew Vargas (Seminole County Sheriff's Office /Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old out of Winter Springs.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

FDLE said Matthew Vargas was last seen Friday at Spring Villas Point.

According to law enforcement, he wore a dark camouflage hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said the teen made statements recently about harming himself.

Read: Seminole County band director resigns after internal investigation

If you have seen Vargas, contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read