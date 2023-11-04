Seminole County deputies search for missing endangered teen

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old out of Winter Springs.

FDLE said Matthew Vargas was last seen Friday at Spring Villas Point.

According to law enforcement, he wore a dark camouflage hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said the teen made statements recently about harming himself.

If you have seen Vargas, contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

Missing/Endangered Teen-

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Matthew Vargas, who was last seen Friday in the 1000 block of Spring Villas Point in Winter Springs. Vargas is 5'7 and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark camouflage hooded sweatshirt and blue… pic.twitter.com/CavXP2QDrK — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) November 4, 2023

