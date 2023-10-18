Seminole County event connects volunteers with nonprofits in need

LAKE MARY, Fla. — There is a growing need for volunteers in Central Florida and in Seminole County, the Leadership Seminole’s 4th Annual Call to Service event, helped bring community members together with local nonprofits in need of assistance.

The free event, held in Lake Mary on Wednesday, is a resource for anyone who wants to learn more about volunteer opportunities and connect them with non-profits in need.

More than 40 different nonprofits were in attendance in including Rescue Outreach Mission.

Rescue Outreach Mission is the only homeless shelter in Seminole County. It has a staff on-hand 24 hours a day providing three meals a day. That’s about 95,000 meals a year.

“We manage 150 beds including 40 children tonight under the age of 18,” said Chris Ham from Rescue Outreach Mission. “Volunteers are a huge need because they help us save money. We have volunteers come in to cook a meal and serve food to our guests. They also do maintenance around out property.”

Channel 9 learned that Seminole County is in dire need of volunteers. Tens of thousands are needed annually, but signups have been on the downswing.

“Ever since the pandemic there’s been a down tic in volunteering. People have been very careful about their schedules. They want to choose where they spend their time wisely,” said Sara Russell from Leadership Seminole.

Cotura Perry attended Wednesday’s event, looking for an opportunity to give back and pay it forward and found a couple nonprofits she signed up for.

“I would love to be a part of one of these non-profits for the kids,” Perry said. “It’s important to me because not everyone is able to go home and have the same things.”

