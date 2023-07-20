Seminole County giving away free pool alarms; where you can pick one up

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is giving away free pool/door alarms at three local libraries starting Thursday.

The alarms are designed to provide an additional layer of protection to prevent pool drownings, in addition to adult supervision, pool fences, swim lessons, and CPR.

The Seminole Sheriff’s Community Foundations provided funds to the Gunner Martin Foundation to purchase more alarms to give away to the community.

You can pick up one alarm per household at the following library locations while supplies last:

Central Branch Library, 215 N. Oxford Rd, Casselberry, FL 32707

East Branch Library, 310 N Division St, Oviedo, FL 32765

Northwest Branch, 580 Green Way Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746

For more information, click here.

