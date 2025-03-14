Seminole County to honor good Samaritans who rescued boater from Lake Harney

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials are set to honor a pair of good Samaritans who recently rescued a fisherman from a lake in Geneva.

In late January, Bill Coe, of Titusville, and Billy McClure, of Mims, pulled Dan Watson from Lake Harney after his boat capsized in windy conditions.

The Seminole County Fire Department and other county leaders will recognize the two men for their heroic efforts with a “Citizen Life Saving Award” on Friday morning.

SCFD said Watson’s boat flipped near the Jolly Gator Fish Camp, tossing him into frigid waters.

He was able to call 911 while in the lake.

As SCFD Station 42 rescue crews made their way to the boater in distress, Coe and McClure helped pull the struggling man to safety.

Watson spent time in a local ICU in critical condition while doctors treated his hypothermia.

Boater rescued from Lake Harney A fisherman's boat capsized on Lake Harney in late January. (Seminole County Fire Department)

Watson has since fully recovered and on Friday, he’ll be reunited with the citizens and first responders who helped save his life.

The reunion and award ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. at Station 42 in Geneva.

Channel 9 will be on hand for the event, so be sure to check back and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group