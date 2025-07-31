Seminole County hosts back-to-school event, supporting over 150 students with supplies

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County helped over 150 students prepare for the new school year by providing them with backpacks and school supplies at an event today.

The event, hosted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the Altamonte Springs Police Department, aimed to support children from the Boys and Girls Club.

The event featured activities with local fire and police departments, ensuring students had one less thing to worry about as they head back to school.

“This is something we want to give back to the community so this is one less thing they have to worry about,” said a representative involved in the event.

The Back to School Bash, held at the East Altamonte Boys & Girls Club, was the third annual event and the largest one yet.

In addition to receiving supplies, children enjoyed free haircuts, face painting, and sports games. Educational activities included an interactive Fire Safety Trailer and demonstrations with police vehicles.

The Altamonte Springs Mayor, along with county officials, presented a check to the East Altamonte Boys & Girls Club, further supporting the community’s efforts to prepare students for the upcoming school year.

