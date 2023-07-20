Local

Seminole County house damaged by fire

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A house in Seminole County was damaged by fire on Wednesday evening.

When firefighters arrived, they said they saw flames coming from the roof of the home near Longwood-Lake Mary Road and Humphrey Road.

Seminole County and Lake Mary firefighters both worked to put out the fire.

Officials haven’t said what caused the fire, but said a severe thunderstorm passed through the area around the time the fire started.

