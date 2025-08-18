Seminole County introduces new transportation service replacing LYNX

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County will introduce a new transportation service called SCOUT in October, replacing the current Lynx system.

SCOUT will operate through the FREEBEE app and is expected to cost between $3 and $4 per door-to-door trip within five zones throughout the county.

Currently, Lynx fares are set at $2 for a single ride or $4.50 for an all-day pass.

The CEO of FREEBEE is scheduled to provide more details about the fare structure at the Seminole County Commission meeting on August 26th.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group