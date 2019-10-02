0 Seminole County joins effort to make Central Florida streets safer for pedestrians

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County is joining other Central Florida counties in putting its "best foot forward" to try to increase pedestrian safety along its roads.

The county is joining Orange and Osceola counties in the Best Foot Forward effort, which works to improve the safety of local intersections.

In recent years, the Orlando metro area has been flagged as one of the most dangerous places to walk in the nation.

Katie Clarke, with Best Foot Forward, said her organization is working to improve that.

"That is not a statistic that we are proud of. That is not something we want to be known for," Clarke said.

Last year in Seminole County, 147 people were injured and six people were killed crossing the street.

It's finally here - @BestFootCFL is officially launching in Seminole County today! Looking to working with our new partners and keeping Central Florida walkers safe. #iY4Peds #BFFSeminole https://t.co/KLGjM0YyZV pic.twitter.com/K6grWIEYWm — Best Foot Forward (@BestFootCFL) October 2, 2019

Clarke said Best Foot Forward is working to improve the safety of problematic intersections across the area.

Clarke said the intersection at Lake Underhill Road and Palmer Street has been deemed a "successful intersection" in Orlando.

The team started watching this spot six years ago. And after adding flashing beacons, they found more cars were yielding.

"Since the rapid flashing beacons were installed in 2016, we've seen that yield rate, the number of drivers yielding for pedestrians, between 70 and 80 percentage. That's huge," Clarke said.

Clarke said an example of a problematic intersection is South Winter Park Road just south of Cannon Way in Casselbery.

Clarke said the team at Best Foot Forward is watching it.

"They recently installed some new signage but now the focus is on monitoring the progress out here - to see if drivers yield to walkers. And then see if the walkers actually use the crosswalk," she said.

If drivers don't stop for walkers, increased enforcement means they're likely to get stopped. At first, drivers might be issued a warning. After that, they'll be facing a $166 fine.

Did you know that central Florida is one of the most dangerous areas in the country for pedestrians? We're joining forces with @BestFootCFL to help fight this statistic, starting on October 2. #iY4Peds #BFFSeminole https://t.co/KLGjM0YyZV pic.twitter.com/iE8YgSFzle — Best Foot Forward (@BestFootCFL) October 1, 2019

