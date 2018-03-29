0 Seminole County looks to move up—not out—after Irma flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - In the wake of Hurricane Irma, rising waters at Lake Jesup forced residents out of their homes.

But one couple decided instead of moving away they were going to move up—10 feet into the air to be exact.

"We lifted it probably about a month ago and it's been hard to get the permitting process going, because the engineers in the county are overworked,” said resident Joe Hurley.

The Hurleys have decided to put their home on stilts.

Hurley said he and his wife they knew when they bought the home that the house flooded once before, but they were not going to let a little water get in the way.

“I like it here. I like the alligators. I love the lake," he said. "I have got (the house) up on the steel beams. The view got much better so we were real happy about that because you can see most of the lake up there."

Those driving across Lake Jesup have a better view of the home.

Eventually, the home will be set on blocks. The major project will cost Hurley $80,000, which he will pay for using money he got from a low interest Small Business Administration disaster loan after Irma.

"It has to be sat back down. The whole property has to be brought up to code, which is a new septic tank probably have to move a well. It just goes on," he said.

Hurley has no idea when the work will be complete as he awaits permits to get approved. He and his wife have been staying with relatives in Deltona.

