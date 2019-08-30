0 Seminole County makes preparations ahead of Hurricane Dorian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County leaders are preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

Their biggest concern is flooding.

Emergency officials are monitoring water levels very closely along the St. John's River. Officials are also monitoring Lake Harney and Lake Jesup, where the water is already at action stage, even retention ponds are full.

Two years ago, after Irma, areas along the St. John's River remained at flood level into December.

"If you wanted to do a barometer at this moment, the amount of rain would be Tropical Storm Fay. The intensity based on the forecast would be Charlie, which would be the category 1 when it came through Seminole County," said Alan Harris, Seminole County emergency manager.

Meanwhile, Seminole County sheriff said he is prepared to see flood levels similar to those after Tropical Storm Fay or Hurricane Irma.

The Sheriff's Office will be able to get to those in need with new military transport vehicles it purchased in June.

"We can get out there and get supplies to families help evacuate families that are there," Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

Officials will be able to get into places during the storm with these vehicles that they may not have been able to go before.

The sheriff said they will also have undercover officers around the county in neighborhoods that may have to evacuate to make sure they don't become the target of criminals.

