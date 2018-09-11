Seminole County neighborhood says a smelly problem is taking over their yards

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Some Seminole County residents say sewage water has been in their ditches for weeks, and that they have tried unsuccessfully to get the county to put in a sewage system for years.
Channel 9 was there Tuesday as people in the community took their concerns to county commissioners, who in turn ordered the health department to evaluate.
The health department, which was supposed to visit the neighborhood Tuesday, had to reschedule for another day.
Residents near Midway say the standing water is runoff from a new development.
“All of our properties are holding water, our storm drain systems are backing up and it’s coming out of the storm grates,” said Mario Hicks, who has had sewage in his yard for weeks.
Residents don’t just smell bad – they’re also breeding grounds for mosquitos.
“These issues have gone on unnoticed and unattended to for far too long,” said resident Earnest Brown.
The board said it would like to have the problem fixed.
“If that is the case, (the development) should be helping the situation because they now have to keep all their water on their site,” said Seminole County commissioner Brenda Carey, who also said nearly $25 million in improvements have gone into that area in either past or future projects.
Carey said she needs support from the board to free up more money for improvements.
