Seminole County to participate in ‘The Great Tornado Drill’ on Wednesday

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — People who live in Seminole County have a chance to brush up on skills that could protect their family in an emergency.

The county is participating in “The Great Tornado Drill,” on Wednesday.

People can register by texting SCTORNADO to 888777.

Then they should receive an alert on their phones at 10 a.m.

When a real alert is sent out, it can inform people on then they should take shelter in an interior room, away from windows and doors.

The alerts are sent out through the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

More information on Seminole County emergency alerts can be found here.

