CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Seminole County Public Library’s central branch held a grand opening for its newly renovated Kids’ Zone.

The new Kids’ Zone features educational toys and now kid-sized furniture.

These aren’t the library’s only new renovations. It is also getting new shelving to replace the originals that were put in place in 1988.

