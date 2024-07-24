Seminole County puts panhandling laws on hold

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Following a judge’s decision to strike down Daytona Beach’s panhandling laws, Seminole County agreed to stop enforcing rules it’s had on the books for years.

The county banned “aggressive” panhandling in 2015, after deputies responded to an average of six complaints per day.

The law defined “aggressive” panhandling as approaching or following pedestrians, blocking pedestrians, vehicles or entrances to buildings, repeatedly requesting, using profane language, soliciting while under the influence or working in groups.

Two homeless men sued the county in June, arguing that the laws were unconstitutional. The men’s attorneys had a winning track record against similar laws in other cities.

Under the agreement, laws prohibiting panhandling on private property and inside government facilities will continue to be enforced.

