Seminole County residents invited to attend ‘Bear Aware’ seminar next week

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — People who live in some parts of Seminole County are used to seeing bears in their neighborhoods.

One resident shared a video with Channel 9 showing a bear stealing candy on Halloween at a house in Lake Mary.

Residents in the area are now invited to attend a free “Bear Aware” seminar.

It is scheduled for next Monday, Nov. 13 at the North Branch Library in Sanford.

A bear biologist will make sure attendees know how to protect themselves and their property.

