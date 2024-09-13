Seminole County sheriff asks for budget increase to raise pay for deputies

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff is asking for a larger budget to pay his deputies more money.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma is asking for $4 million to adjust current pay and starting pay.

County officials recommended pulling money from the reserves to pay for the increase.

Read: Boeing machinists vote to strike after rejecting pay increases of 25% over 4 years

However, one commissioner asked how the county would be able to keep up with that increase over time.

Officials recommended solving that problem early next year.

Read: Aldi to hire 13,000 workers, starting pay $23 an hour average for some positions

Commissioners will consider the budget request before the next public hearing on Sept. 24.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group