0 Seminole County students sharing sexual content could face felony charges, school officials say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Sexting incidents in Seminole County are so prevalent among young people that the Sheriff's Office had to adopt a special new policy to deal with it.

An inappropriate photo of a student was AirDropped to someone else, but a local principal said that Airdrop was quickly picked up by the phones of many other students nearby.

"This could come back to haunt you down the road when you are out looking for a job," said Jordan Rodriguez, Rock Lake Middle School principal.

Rodriguez said the problem with sexting occurs when students send inappropriate pictures to other students.

This comes after an inappropriate photo of a student made its way around the school.

"The relationship ended and the next thing you know that picture was no longer private -- it was airdropped to several students who then AirDropped it to several students," Rodriguez said.

But sexting is not just an issue at Rock Lake Middle. Rodriguez said it's everywhere, in school, and out.

“Don't put yourself in that position where you could potentially lose control of a picture that you don't want being shared with the masses,” Rodriguez said. “It does not take long for something to go viral."

In February, the Sheriff's Office instituted General Order 84, aimed at clarifying sexting among Seminole County's teens.

The policy also lays out the punishments teens could face if they are caught.

According to the policy, a first offense is a noncriminal act. If a juvenile is found to have done it again, they can be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. A third violation of the sexting policy is a third-degree felony.

“You need to know if you're a minor sending a picture to another minor you're considered potentially in possession of child pornography,” Rodriguez said.

If a deputy determines the photos are considered "child pornography," meaning they involve any type of sexual act, a criminal investigation is launched.

In this case, the Sheriff's Office said the students who passed along those photos were sanctioned accordingly.

