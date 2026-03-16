Seminole County woman used black market credit card numbers to steal thousands, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County woman is facing more charges after prosecutors alleged she scammed a man out of $10,000.

Jennifer McGough, who also faces accusations involving the purchase of more than 20 credit cards off the black market, appeared in court to address the allegations.

A judge issued a $20,000 bond for McGough during her court appearance last Thursday.

She is currently being held at the Seminole County Jail.

McGough is scheduled to return to court for her next hearing on April 14.

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