Ali’s Hope Foundation and Lyman High School will launch the ‘Hope Hub’

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Ali’s Hope Foundation and Lyman High School are set to unveil the new “Hope Hub” at Lyman High School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 19 in Longwood.

The Hope Hub is a cozy and inviting student wellness lounge created to be a safe spot where students can unwind and find helpful mental wellness resources. It’s all part of Ali’s Hope Foundation’s heartfelt effort to support the mental health of students throughout Seminole County Public Schools.

“With student mental health needs at an all-time high, we are so thankful to have partners like Ali’s Hope who continue to help us come alongside our students and provide them with a place where they can easily access resources and receive support from peers and trained mental health professionals,” said Serita Beamon, Superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools.

The ribbon-cutting event will include speeches from Principal Michael Hunter, Superintendent Serita Beamon, Ali’s Hope Foundation Founder and Director Joe Gallagher, and Lyman Wellness Club President Arwen Brodeur, emphasizing the Hope Hub’s role in supporting student mental health.

Ali’s Hope Foundation partnered with eight Seminole County high schools to create wellness lounges and Wellness Clubs. Over two years, it invested more than $140,000 to support students with social workers and daily assistance.

Schools such as Lake Mary High and Winter Springs High now provide essential mental health resources.

