Anticipation grows as Lake Mary Little League teams compete on the national stage

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Lake Mary Little League All Stars girls’ softball team competes in the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, after winning their opening game against Mill Creek, Washington, 9-2.

The Lake Mary community is rallying behind its hometown heroes as the Southeast Softball Champions take the national stage. Catcher Addison Bono was instrumental in the team’s victory, hitting a three-run home run and driving in six runs.

This marks Lake Mary’s first-ever appearance in the Little League Softball World Series and supporters gathered at Friendly Confines in Lake Mary to cheer on the team. “I think it’s really special,” said a Lake Mary resident. “Having both our boys’ and girls’ teams competing at such a high level is a proud moment for our city.”

The Lake Mary All Stars’ next game is against Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Southwest region champions, on Monday at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the Lake Mary Little League All Stars baseball team is also in action, playing against a team from Georgia at 2 p.m.

They hope to secure a spot in the regional championship, adding to the excitement surrounding Lake Mary’s youth sports achievements.

With both the girls’ and boys’ teams competing, Lake Mary is set for a memorable summer in youth sports. The community’s support and enthusiasm continue to drive the teams toward victory.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group