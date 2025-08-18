City of Longwood aims to enhance accessibility and safety

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Construction work outside Longwood City Hall is scheduled to cause disruptions this week due to ongoing repairs and improvements.

Construction scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will include sidewalk and crosswalk repairs, along with the construction of a new ADA-compliant ramp. Officials have announced that access to parking and sidewalks in the area will be restricted during construction.

Residents and visitors to Longwood City Hall should expect possible delays and limited access as the city works to improve accessibility and safety in the area.

