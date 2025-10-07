City of Oviedo seeks help about two juveniles possibly knowing about vandalism in parks

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo is seeking information about two juveniles who might know about vandalism at two city parks during the weekend of October 4-5.

Vandalism took place at Friendship Park and Center Lake Park, causing $1,800 in damage to public restrooms.

Surveillance footage shows two young white males, likely teenagers or pre-teens, who were present in the area during the incident.

One of the juveniles is described as having longer straight brown hair, while the other has longer curly dirty blonde hair and was carrying a white backpack. The City of Oviedo is urging anyone with information about these individuals to contact Detective Salemi at 407-971-5700.

