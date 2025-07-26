Oviedo’s Riverside Recreation Center will soon unveil upgrades

OVIEDO, Fla. — On July 31, the Riverside Recreation Center in Oviedo will hold a ribbon-cutting event to mark the completion of its renovations and showcase its new senior programs.

The event starts at 11 a.m. with the ribbon-cutting. Then, a walk-through and open house will be held until 1 p.m. Attendees can tour the facility, meet the staff, and learn about the different programs available.

The Riverside Recreation Center is located at 1600 Lockwood Blvd., Oviedo. The open house event will feature refreshments, vendors and a raffle for a free membership.

Visitors are encouraged to share their suggestions for upcoming programs at the center, which will feature activities like exercise classes, art workshops and book clubs. According to the City of Oviedo, the Riverside Recreation Center’s ribbon-cutting marks the beginning of a new chapter for the facility, aiming to provide engaging and diverse programming for the community’s seniors.

