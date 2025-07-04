‘Red, Hot, and Boom’ ends on high note after evening weather delays

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Last night, the ‘Red, Hot, and Boom’ event in Altamonte Springs experienced delays due to heavy rain and lightning at Cranes Roost Park on I-4at Cranes Roost Park on I-4.

Even with the stormy weather, the fireworks show went on as planned once the storm cleared, giving everyone a chance to enjoy the spectacular display.

During the storm, people sought shelter under building awnings to stay dry and safe from the lightning. The event is a joyful part of the city’s lively annual celebrations, building excitement as we get closer to the Fourth of July holiday.

Today, the City of Orlando happily keeps its July 4th celebrations going, shining through despite the weather challenges from the night before.

