Sanford police seek help identifying suspect in stolen EBT Snap benefits

SANFORD, Fla. — On September 15, stolen EBT Snap benefits were used to make a purchase exceeding $700 at Sam’s Club on 1011 Rinehart Road in Sanford.

In the same transaction, the individual used two additional EBT Snap benefits cards to buy about $600 in merchandise. The Sanford Police Department is seeking information on the person’s identity.

The use of stolen EBT Snap benefits at Sam’s Club raises security and misuse concerns. Authorities urge anyone with info about the suspect to come forward and help the investigation.

The Sanford Police Department stresses community involvement to identify and capture suspects involved in such fraud.

