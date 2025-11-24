Seminole House Watch program keeps homes secure during holidays

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of Seminole County can ensure their homes are secure while they are away by enrolling in the House Watch program offered by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Through the House Watch program, deputies will check the exterior of enrolled homes during their regular patrols to ensure all doors, windows, and other entrances are secure. Residents can easily enroll in the program or call 407-665-6650.

Sheriffs say that the House Watch program is designed to give residents peace of mind when they are away from home. By having deputies inspect the outside of their homes, residents can be confident that their property is being watched for security.

Enrollment is straightforward: residents fill out a form, guided by a website video. They should enroll before leaving town so deputies can access the property for security checks.

