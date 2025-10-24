SR-46 in Seminole County partially shuts down due to motorcycle crash

GENEVA, Fla. — A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a Kia Sedona has shut down part of State Road 46 in Geneva, Seminole County.

The crash happened around 9:47 A.M. at State Road 46 and Swamp Lane. One person has been confirmed dead, but their identity is still unknown.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating what happened to cause the crash.

A roadblock is in place on State Road 46 and Swamp Lane, and drivers should expect detours near the Lake Jessup Conservation Area.

This is an evolving story, and additional details will be disclosed once further information becomes available.

