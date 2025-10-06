Woman arrested for DUI with suspended license and child neglect, sheriff’s say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Early Friday morning, a woman was arrested in Seminole County for driving under the influence with a suspended license and a child in the vehicle, following an investigation of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol conducted a crash investigation involving Dana Black, who was found to have a suspended driver’s license.

During the investigation, Ms. Black acknowledged that she looked back to give the child a blanket, lost control of the vehicle and had consumed three glasses of wine earlier in the evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, Black said she had three glasses of wine at her friend’s house around 10:00 P.M.

Field sobriety tests were administered, and Black exhibited signs of impairment, such as poor eye pursuit and walk-and-turn difficulties.

Sheriff’s say Black was charged with driving under a suspended license, DUI with property damage and child neglect without great bodily harm.

